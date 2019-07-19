UrduPoint.com
ANF Arrests 4 Drug-peddlers, Seizes Ice, Hashish

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 09:29 PM

ANF arrests 4 drug-peddlers, seizes ice, hashish

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Friday arrested 4 drug-peddlers from Karachi and Hyderabad and recovered drugs from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Friday arrested 4 drug-peddlers from Karachi and Hyderabad and recovered drugs from their possession.

The ANF Clifton Police Station conducted a raid on a bus terminal near Sohrab Goth and arrested 3 accused named Syed Hanif Shah, Syed Muhammad Ayaz and Syed Fakhruddin and recovered 9.

500 kg of Methamphetamine (Ice) from their possession, said a statement.

The ANF Police Station Hyderabad intercepted a motorbike near Malang Hotel, Tando Muhammad Khan Road and arrested accused Rasheed Jatoi and recovered 2.500 kg Hashish from his possession.

Cases against all arrested accused have been registered and further investigations are underway.

