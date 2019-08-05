ANF arrests 5 peddlers involved in large scale drug business

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station on Monday arrested five drug peddlers involved in large scale drug business and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station on Monday arrested five drug peddlers involved in large scale drug business and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

According to a statement, arrested accused were identified as Feroze Khan, Baaz Khan, Syed Abdul Wadood, Daaro Khan and Raaz Muhammad.

The accused were carrying 153 kg charas and 2 kg heroin in three different vehicles. The culprits were being interrogated about drug smuggling and their other accomplices.