ANF arrests 5 smugglers with over 49 kg of drugs worth Rs 9 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting three operations across the country, recovered as many as 49 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 9 million and arrested five suspects, including an Afghan national, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He informed that 4 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of two suspects near the university area on Belleli Road, Quetta.

The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

In another operation,43 kg of opium was recovered from an Afghan national riding a truck on Kachlak Bypass Road, Quetta.

As much as 2 kg of ice was recovered from a rickshaw near Othian Stop, Sialkot, and two suspects were arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.