ANF arrests 6 smugglers, including 2 Afghan nationals, with over 248 kg of drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 6 operations across the country, recovered as many as 248 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 336.8 million and arrested 6 suspects, including 2 Afghan nationals, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that 990 narcotic pills were recovered from a British citizen of Afghan origin who was going to the UK at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

As much as 800 grams of ice were recovered from a parcel sent to Qatar at a courier office located in Upper Mall, Lahore.

Similarly,3.

6 kg of hashish was recovered from an Afghan national near the Sohrab Goth Bus Terminal in Karachi.

During another operation,2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near the Motorway Toll Plaza in Islamabad, and 2 suspects were arrested.

As many as 700 grams of ice were recovered from the luggage of 2 suspects near Niazi Adda, Lahore.

In another operation,240 kg of heroin hidden for smuggling was recovered in Killi Daman Chaman.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.