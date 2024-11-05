ANF Arrests 7 Drug Dealers With Over 396 Kg Drugs
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to arrest 7 accused and recovered over 396 kg drugs worth over Rs 120 million, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.
He informed that 460 grams ice was recovered from an accused arrested on M-1, Islamabad.
5 kg hashish was recovered from a drug dealer netted in Tandojam, Hyderabad.
8 kg hashish and 160 grams weed were recovered from two suspects nabbed near a university on Munir Ahmad Road, Quetta.
1.6 kg ice and 400 intoxicated tablets were recovered from an accused held near another university in Quetta.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
He informed that in another operation, 280 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Indus Chowk, Karachi.
During operations conducted in two different areas of Balochistan, 57 kg heroin and 39 kg hashish were recovered.
1.5 kg heroin and 2 kg ice were recovered from an accused held near Lakpas, Toll Plaza Mustang.
600 grams hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near GT Road, Attock.
500 grams ice was recovered from Hub River Road.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act will be registered against the arrested accused and further investigations will be started.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Cons ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024
Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..
Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse
Woman injured in Okara firing
Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU's exams of master programs begin from Nov. 1510 seconds ago
-
Kashmiri Muslim massacre continues 76 Years after Jammu tragedy: JKNF17 seconds ago
-
Land handed for Rescue 1122 station at Tehsil Paharpur35 seconds ago
-
Multi-faceted activities arranged for primary school students11 minutes ago
-
Jammu Martyrs Day to be commemorated on November 611 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile27 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews pace of work on various projects30 minutes ago
-
University of Larkano, University of Sri Jayewardenepura initiate landmark collaboration31 minutes ago
-
Cop among three killed in S Waziristan firing1 hour ago
-
Three more accused of Police Lines' blast apprehended1 hour ago
-
Police personnel issues to be resolved without delay: DPO Tank1 hour ago
-
Five killed over dispute on passage in Batkhela1 hour ago