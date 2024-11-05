Open Menu

ANF Arrests 7 Drug Dealers With Over 396 Kg Drugs

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to arrest 7 accused and recovered over 396 kg drugs worth over Rs 120 million, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that 460 grams ice was recovered from an accused arrested on M-1, Islamabad.

5 kg hashish was recovered from a drug dealer netted in Tandojam, Hyderabad.

8 kg hashish and 160 grams weed were recovered from two suspects nabbed near a university on Munir Ahmad Road, Quetta.

1.6 kg ice and 400 intoxicated tablets were recovered from an accused held near another university in Quetta.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

He informed that in another operation, 280 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Indus Chowk, Karachi.

During operations conducted in two different areas of Balochistan, 57 kg heroin and 39 kg hashish were recovered.

1.5 kg heroin and 2 kg ice were recovered from an accused held near Lakpas, Toll Plaza Mustang.

600 grams hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near GT Road, Attock.

500 grams ice was recovered from Hub River Road.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act will be registered against the arrested accused and further investigations will be started.

More Stories From Pakistan