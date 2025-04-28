ANF arrests 7 smugglers over 45 kg of drugs worth Rs 11.5 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting four operations across the country, recovered as many as 45.945 kilograMS(kg) of drugs worth more than Rs 11.5 million and arrested seven suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

He informed that 20 kg of Ice were recovered from a resident of Peshawar near IJP Road, Islamabad, tactfully hidden in the secret parts of a motorcycle.

In another operation,24 kg of hashish were recovered from three suspects, including two women, residents of Karachi and from another person resident of Swabi near Thallian Interchange, Islamabad.

As much as 1 kg and 800 grams of hashish were recovered from a suspect resident of Chitral, at Qalandarabad, Abbotabad.

During a joint operation by the Airport Security Force and the ANF at the Multan International Airport entrance gate, as many as 156 grams of narcotic pills were recovered from the accused resident of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and an investigation has been initiated.