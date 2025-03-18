Open Menu

ANF Arrests 7 Smugglers With 125 Kg Drugs Worth Rs 28m

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 07:40 PM

ANF arrests 7 smugglers with 125 kg drugs worth Rs 28m

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force during five operations in various cities on Tuesday arrested seven drug smugglers, including an Afghan national, recovering over 125 kilograms of drugs worth about Rs 28 million.

According to an ANF spokesman, in the first operation, four accused were held after 3.5 kg of heroin was recovered from their vehicle near Turkish Toll Plaza Sohawa.

In the second operation, the ANF personnel held an Afghan national when 30 kg opium and 6 kg charas were recovered from a Suzuki pickup near Sahianwala Motorway Interchange.

Similarly in the third operation, about 1.8 kg of opium was recovered from a vehicle on Pasrur Road near Sialkot, with one suspect taken into custody.

Likewise in another operation near Yaro Chowk, Pishin, an accused was nabbed on the recovery of 12 kg charas from a rickshaw.

The ANF recovered 72 kg charas from a vehicle near Jamil Chowk on Ring Road, Peshawar.

The spokesman said cases were registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act.

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

12 minutes ago
 Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

3 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

4 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

4 hours ago
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

4 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

5 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan