ANF arrests 7 smugglers with 125 kg drugs worth Rs 28m

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force during five operations in various cities on Tuesday arrested seven drug smugglers, including an Afghan national, recovering over 125 kilograms of drugs worth about Rs 28 million.

According to an ANF spokesman, in the first operation, four accused were held after 3.5 kg of heroin was recovered from their vehicle near Turkish Toll Plaza Sohawa.

In the second operation, the ANF personnel held an Afghan national when 30 kg opium and 6 kg charas were recovered from a Suzuki pickup near Sahianwala Motorway Interchange.

Similarly in the third operation, about 1.8 kg of opium was recovered from a vehicle on Pasrur Road near Sialkot, with one suspect taken into custody.

Likewise in another operation near Yaro Chowk, Pishin, an accused was nabbed on the recovery of 12 kg charas from a rickshaw.

The ANF recovered 72 kg charas from a vehicle near Jamil Chowk on Ring Road, Peshawar.

The spokesman said cases were registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act.