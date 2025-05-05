ANF arrests 7 smugglers with 215 kg of drugs worth Rs 300 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting seven operations across the country, recovered as many as 215.14 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 300 million and arrested seven suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

He informed that 10 grams of weed,616 grams of suspicious substances and 15 grams of intoxicating pills were recovered from two different parcels sent from the USA and London to Gujranwala and Peshawar at a Courier office in Rawalpindi.

As many as 7 kgs of Ice were recovered from the passenger luggage going to Bahrain from Peshawar Airport.

In another operation,6 kg and 500 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of five Peshawar-based bus passengers at the Hyderabad bus terminal.

Similarly,5 kgs of Weed were recovered from an abandoned trolley bag at Karachi Airport.

As many as 156 kgs of heroin hidden for smuggling were recovered near Mastung District, Balochistan.

As much as 40 kilograms of ice were recovered from the possession of a suspect vehicle near Kuchlak Bypass, Quetta.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and an investigation has been initiated.