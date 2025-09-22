Open Menu

ANF Arrests 7 Smugglers With Over 27 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 6.8 Mln

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ANF arrests 7 smugglers with over 27 kg of drugs worth Rs 6.8 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 7 operations across the country, recovered as many as 27 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 6.8 million and arrested 7 suspects, including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

He informed that 85 capsules of heroin weighing 630 grams were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to

Dubai at Islamabad International Airport.

Similarly,500 grams of hashish were recovered from the luggage of a passenger going to Saudi Arabia at Bacha Khan Airport.

As many as 10 kilograms of ice were recovered from a vehicle near Sial Mor Interchange, and 2 accused were arrested on the spot.

In another operation,4.8 kilograms of hashish and 1 kilogram of ice were recovered from the possession of a suspect riding a motorcycle near Sher Shah Toll Plaza, Multan.

As much as 4 kilograms of opium were recovered from the possession of a passenger near the Motorway Toll Plaza,

Islamabad.

Five kilograms of ice were recovered from the possession of a female passenger near Sher Shah Toll Plaza, Multan.

During another operation,2 kilograms of ice were recovered from a house and a vehicle near Faisalabad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

