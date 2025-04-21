ANF arrests 8 smugglers with 192 kg of drugs worth Rs 40 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting seven operations across the country, recovered as many as 192 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 40 million and arrested eight suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

He informed that 1.648 kgs of hashish were recovered from a passenger trolley proceeding to Mascat from Multan International Airport.

In another operation,516 grams of heroin were recovered from the luggage of a passenger going to Colombo from Karachi Airport.

Similarly,120 kg of opium was recovered from secret compartments of a truck near Dalbandin, Chaghi, and the three accused were arrested.

As much as 64 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Pishin Road, Balochistan.

The ANF arrested an accused near Sakhi Sarwar Road, Dera Ghazi Khan and recovered 3 kg of hashish.

As much as one kg of hashish hidden in four shoes were recovered from a parcel sent to Karachi through the Cargo office in Lahore.

A total of one kg of Ice was recovered from an accused rounded up near the Sher Shah Toll plaza, Multan.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.