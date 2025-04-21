ANF Arrests 8 Smugglers With 192 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 40 Mln
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting seven operations across the country, recovered as many as 192 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 40 million and arrested eight suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.
He informed that 1.648 kgs of hashish were recovered from a passenger trolley proceeding to Mascat from Multan International Airport.
In another operation,516 grams of heroin were recovered from the luggage of a passenger going to Colombo from Karachi Airport.
Similarly,120 kg of opium was recovered from secret compartments of a truck near Dalbandin, Chaghi, and the three accused were arrested.
As much as 64 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Pishin Road, Balochistan.
The ANF arrested an accused near Sakhi Sarwar Road, Dera Ghazi Khan and recovered 3 kg of hashish.
As much as one kg of hashish hidden in four shoes were recovered from a parcel sent to Karachi through the Cargo office in Lahore.
A total of one kg of Ice was recovered from an accused rounded up near the Sher Shah Toll plaza, Multan.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad5 minutes ago
-
EQQN predicts more earthquakes hit the north side of Pakistan this week8 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 8 smugglers with 192 kg of drugs worth Rs 40 mln8 minutes ago
-
WSSC to observe cleanliness week in DI Khan8 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders pay tribute to philosopher-poet Allama Iqbal on his 87th death anniversary9 minutes ago
-
Irrigation department launches canal cleaning drive18 minutes ago
-
Five-day polio eradication drive begins across AJK18 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt committed to supporting provinces in youth empowerment: PM’s Aide18 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to discuss force labor, child labor, human trafficking issue18 minutes ago
-
Man kills step-daughter38 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on police personnel in South Waziristan38 minutes ago
-
Human trafficker held39 minutes ago