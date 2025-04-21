Open Menu

ANF Arrests 8 Smugglers With 192 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 40 Mln

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ANF arrests 8 smugglers with 192 kg of drugs worth Rs 40 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting seven operations across the country, recovered as many as 192 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 40 million and arrested eight suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

He informed that 1.648 kgs of hashish were recovered from a passenger trolley proceeding to Mascat from Multan International Airport.

In another operation,516 grams of heroin were recovered from the luggage of a passenger going to Colombo from Karachi Airport.

Similarly,120 kg of opium was recovered from secret compartments of a truck near Dalbandin, Chaghi, and the three accused were arrested.

As much as 64 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Pishin Road, Balochistan.

The ANF arrested an accused near Sakhi Sarwar Road, Dera Ghazi Khan and recovered 3 kg of hashish.

As much as one kg of hashish hidden in four shoes were recovered from a parcel sent to Karachi through the Cargo office in Lahore.

A total of one kg of Ice was recovered from an accused rounded up near the Sher Shah Toll plaza, Multan.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

5 minutes ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

7 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 days ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 days ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

2 days ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan