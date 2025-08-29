ANF arrests 8 smugglers with over 210 kg of drugs worth Rs 48 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 7 operations across the country, recovered as many as 210 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 48 million and arrested 8 suspects, including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He informed that 2.522 kg of Xanax tablets were recovered from the luggage of a passenger going for Umrah at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

Similarly, 994 grams of ice were recovered from the luggage of a passenger going to Qatar at Bacha Khan International Airport.

In another operation,102 kg of hashish and 42 kg of opium were recovered from a vehicle near Bhera Motorway Interchange.

As many as 36 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Mandra Toll Plaza, and 2 accused, including a woman, were arrested.

20 kg of heroin was recovered from a vehicle near Ring Road, Peshawar and 2 accused were arrested.

During another operation,5 kg of ice was recovered from a vehicle near RCD Road, Hub and 2 accused were arrested

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.