ANF Arrests 9 Drug Dealers With 120 Kg Drugs
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 12:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 7 operations managed to arrest 9 drug dealers with over 120 kg drugs worth more than Rs 10 million, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.
He said, 340 grams hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near a university in Haripur.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
24 kg opium and 48 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Indus Highway Kohat and an accused was arrested during the operation.
25.2 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near Zhob Road, Quetta.
12 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects netted near M-1 Islamabad.
7 kg hashish was recovered from two women arrested near PDA Park on Peshawar Motorway.
In two other operations conducted near GT Road, Attock, over 4.2 kg hashish were recovered from two accused including a woman.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
