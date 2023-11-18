Open Menu

ANF Arrests 9, Recovers 438 Kg Drugs In 12 Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ANF arrests 9, recovers 438 kg drugs in 12 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested nine accused and recovered over 438 kg of various kinds of drugs during 12 operations conducted across the country, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that a foreigner (Tanzanian national) who came from Dubai by flight number FZ-391 was arrested at Faisalabad International Airport as ANF recovered 60 cocaine-filled capsules from his possession.

Almost 600 grams of hashish was recovered from an accused arrested from a passenger bus on Balkasar Motorway Chakwal.

Around 12 kg of hashish and 600 grams of opium were recovered from a motorcycle rider near Shalimar Town Lahore.

350 ecstasy tablets were recovered from two suspects arrested near Misrial Road Rawalpindi.

756 grams of opium was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Lalak Jan Stadium, Gilgit while an accused was also arrested during the operation.

6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two motorcycle riders netted near Industrial Road Peshawar.

2.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up in Hayatabad, Peshawar.

10 kg of hashish was recovered during two operations conducted in Zakhakhel, Khyber area.

289 kg morphine hidden for smuggling in an uninhabited area of Kuchlak was recovered while 66 kg heroin hidden in a hilly area of Mastung was seized.

In another operation conducted in Panjgur, 50 kg of hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.

