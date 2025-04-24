Open Menu

ANF Arrests 9 Smugglers With 45 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 10 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ANF arrests 9 smugglers with 45 kg of drugs worth Rs 10 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting eight operations across the country, recovered as many as 45 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 10 million and arrested nine suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that 14 kg and 400 grams of hashish were recovered from a resident of Charsadda near Hayatabad Chowk, phase 3, Peshawar, tactfully hidden in the secret compartment of a Suzuki pickup.

As much as 100 grams of ice was recovered from a suspect around a private university area, near Kakpul Sihala Road, Islamabad.

In another operation,2 kg of ice, 2 kg of hashish and 1 kg of heroin were recovered from a rickshaw during an operation near Sangjani Toll Plaza, Islamabad.

Similarly,18 grams of weed were recovered from a parcel sent from Birmingham to Kotli at the Rawalpindi Courier Office, and two suspects were arrested, residents of Peshawar and Khyber areas.

During an operation at Karachi International Airport, 976 grams of heroin were recovered from the trolley bag of a passenger going to Bahrain.

As much as 12 kg of hashish was recovered from two suspects, residents of Quetta, on a tip-off near Gadani RCD Road,

During an operation near Chaman Chaman-Pak-Afghan border, 530 grams of heroin and 610 grams of ice were recovered from a suspect, resident of Chaman.

As much as 11 kg of ice was recovered from a suspect, a resident of Jacobabad, during an operation near Quetta Baleli Road.

The aforementioned drugs were recovered from the fuel tank of the car.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and an investigation has been initiated.

