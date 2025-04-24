ANF Arrests 9 Smugglers With 45 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 10 Mln
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting eight operations across the country, recovered as many as 45 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 10 million and arrested nine suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.
He informed that 14 kg and 400 grams of hashish were recovered from a resident of Charsadda near Hayatabad Chowk, phase 3, Peshawar, tactfully hidden in the secret compartment of a Suzuki pickup.
As much as 100 grams of ice was recovered from a suspect around a private university area, near Kakpul Sihala Road, Islamabad.
In another operation,2 kg of ice, 2 kg of hashish and 1 kg of heroin were recovered from a rickshaw during an operation near Sangjani Toll Plaza, Islamabad.
Similarly,18 grams of weed were recovered from a parcel sent from Birmingham to Kotli at the Rawalpindi Courier Office, and two suspects were arrested, residents of Peshawar and Khyber areas.
During an operation at Karachi International Airport, 976 grams of heroin were recovered from the trolley bag of a passenger going to Bahrain.
As much as 12 kg of hashish was recovered from two suspects, residents of Quetta, on a tip-off near Gadani RCD Road,
During an operation near Chaman Chaman-Pak-Afghan border, 530 grams of heroin and 610 grams of ice were recovered from a suspect, resident of Chaman.
As much as 11 kg of ice was recovered from a suspect, a resident of Jacobabad, during an operation near Quetta Baleli Road.
The aforementioned drugs were recovered from the fuel tank of the car.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and an investigation has been initiated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta
Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad IT Park to be inaugurated on August 14, aiming to boost tech industry3 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 9 smugglers with 45 kg of drugs worth Rs 10 mln3 minutes ago
-
Cinema's decline: audiences flock to LEDs and mobiles for movie magic3 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender nabbed by ICT police in triple murder case23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways generates Rs 13.547 bln by leasing land23 minutes ago
-
AC reviews ongoing anti-polio campaign in meeting33 minutes ago
-
HEC holds 3rd national workshop to align editorial practices with global standards33 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari annoyed over unsatisfactory progress of NTDC's ongoing projects43 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to improve Education sector's performance53 minutes ago
-
Railways land worth Rs 10 million retrieved53 minutes ago
-
AJK President condemns killing of innocent tourists in Pahalgam terrorists attack in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Framework agreement on Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan rail project soon: Dar1 hour ago