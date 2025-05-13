ANF arrests 9 smugglers with over 148 kg of drugs worth Rs 156 mln

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting six operations across the country, recovered as many as 148.400 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 156.8 million and arrested nine suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that 12 kg of hashish was recovered from the bag of two accused riding in a passenger bus near Gadani on RCD Road.

In another operation,9.6 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Burhan Interchange, Attock, and two accused were arrested.

As much as 8.4 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Mandi Mor, Islamabad and two accused were nabbed.

Similarly,2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from two accused riding a motorcycle near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock.

6 kg of hashish recovered from a vehicle during another operation near Gadani on RCD Road, the accused was arrested.

As many as 110 kg of heroin, hidden for smuggling, were recovered in a deserted area of Chaman district.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and an investigation has been initiated.