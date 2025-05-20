ANF arrests 9 smugglers with over 77 kg of drugs worth Rs 25.7 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 8 operations across the country, recovered as many as 77.271 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 25.7 million and arrested nine suspects, including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that 600 ecstasy pills were recovered from the possession of an accused near Alfalah Market in Peshawar.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

In another operation,42 kg of ice tactfully concealed in bedsheets and pillows in two parcels being sent to Australia were recovered at the Upper Mall Scheme, Lahore, courier office.

As many as 72 capsules filled with ice weighing 436 grams were recovered from the stomach of a passenger departing for Karachi at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

Similarly,500 grams of hashish and 3.6 kg of ice were recovered from the secret compartments of a vehicle near the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, and three suspects, including a woman, were arrested.

As much as 16.8 kg of hashish was recovered from a passenger travelling on a bus at Wadhu Wah Gate near Qasimabad, Hyderabad.

During another operation,3.6 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of two suspects riding a motorcycle on Ferozwala Main GT Road, Lahore

As many as two kg of ice was recovered from the possession of a suspect near Sakhi Sarwar Road, Tonmi Mor, Dera Ghazi Khan.

Similarly,8 kg of heroin hidden for smuggling was recovered in the uninhabited area of Kech, Mand Road, Kech Kor.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.