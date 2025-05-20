ANF Arrests 9 Smugglers With Over 77 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 25.7 Mln
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 8 operations across the country, recovered as many as 77.271 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 25.7 million and arrested nine suspects, including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.
He informed that 600 ecstasy pills were recovered from the possession of an accused near Alfalah Market in Peshawar.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.
In another operation,42 kg of ice tactfully concealed in bedsheets and pillows in two parcels being sent to Australia were recovered at the Upper Mall Scheme, Lahore, courier office.
As many as 72 capsules filled with ice weighing 436 grams were recovered from the stomach of a passenger departing for Karachi at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.
Similarly,500 grams of hashish and 3.6 kg of ice were recovered from the secret compartments of a vehicle near the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, and three suspects, including a woman, were arrested.
As much as 16.8 kg of hashish was recovered from a passenger travelling on a bus at Wadhu Wah Gate near Qasimabad, Hyderabad.
During another operation,3.6 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of two suspects riding a motorcycle on Ferozwala Main GT Road, Lahore
As many as two kg of ice was recovered from the possession of a suspect near Sakhi Sarwar Road, Tonmi Mor, Dera Ghazi Khan.
Similarly,8 kg of heroin hidden for smuggling was recovered in the uninhabited area of Kech, Mand Road, Kech Kor.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..
Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..
Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, China committed to peace, progress: DG ISPR3 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 9 smugglers with over 77 kg of drugs worth Rs 25.7 mln3 minutes ago
-
Solid efforts on to wipe out polio from Dera region3 minutes ago
-
Welfare of police personnel top priority: DPO3 minutes ago
-
Govt announces Rs343m relief package for victims of Indian attack13 minutes ago
-
KP Govt moves to enforce stricter regulations for sustainable tourism, environmental protection23 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi commends Forces for eliminating 12 Indian-backed terrorists in KP, Balochistan23 minutes ago
-
Rally taken out to express solidarity with Pak armed forces23 minutes ago
-
BISE cleared fake viral video spread in Examination centers.33 minutes ago
-
14 power pilferers nabbed43 minutes ago
-
J & K United Movement celebrates success of " Operation Banyan un Marsoos"43 minutes ago
-
24 netted over law breaking53 minutes ago