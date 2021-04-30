UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Arrests Absconder

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

ANF arrests absconder

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Friday announced to arrest an absconder from an office of a courier company.

According to spokesman , the ANF Police Station Clifton arrested Sagheer Ahmed Abbasi s/o Shamsuddin Abbasi who was nominated in case number 20/2021 registered against him at the same PS.

The accused booked a parcel for UK in which he had tactfully concealed 300cgrams of heroin.

Further investigation from the accused were underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

