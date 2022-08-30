ANF arrests accused, recovers 760 grams heroin

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday recovered 760 grams heroin from the possession of a passenger

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday recovered 760 grams heroin from the possession of a passenger.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF recovered 97 heroin-filled capsules weighing 760 grams from the possession of a passenger namely Hamza, resident of Peshawar, who was going to Sharjah through flight no PK-181.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.