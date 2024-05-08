Open Menu

ANF Arrests Couple Supplying Drugs In Education Institutions

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested an accused, including a woman involved in the supply of drugs in educational institutions.

According to spokesperson of ANF, the accused were supplying drugs to a major educational institution in Islamabad on a tip-off.

The woman was arrested with drugs from the gate of the educational institution and the other accused arrested along with another accused works in the canteen of an educational institution.

During the search of the arrested suspect's room, hashish, opium and more tokens of ice were found.

According to the investigation, the accused used to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to the accused.

The accused disclosed selling drugs to university students.

The arrested accused belongs to Nowshera while the accused belongs to Mansehra.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation has been started.

