ANF Arrests Drug Dealer Supplying Drugs In Educational Institutions
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation managed to arrest a drug dealer supplying drugs in educational institutions, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that in an intelligence-based operation against drug dealers, ANF arrested an accused used to sell drugs to male and female students of two famous educational institutions of Islamabad.
The accused also confessed to selling drugs to students staying in hostels located in posh sectors F-10, F-8 and E-11 of Islamabad.
ANF recovered 1200 grams hashish and 250 grams ice from the possession of the accused.
A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway.
