ANF arrests drug peddler

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested a drug peddler, carrying 61 capsules of heroin in his stomach, from Lahore International Airport.

The accused arrested was identified as Muhammad Asghar, resident of Jhelum, said the ANF spokesperson.

A case was registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

In another operation, the ANF recovered 720 grams of ice from a parcel booked for Norway at a private courier office located in Islamabad F-10 sector. The drug was absorbed into jackets and other clothes.