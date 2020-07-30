ANF Arrests Drug Peddler, Recovers 150 Weed Pots
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:13 PM
The Anti Narcotics Force Police Station Clifton on Thursday in a raid apprehended a drug peddler and recovered 150 weed pots from his house located in DHA Phase-V
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force Police Station Clifton on Thursday in a raid apprehended a drug peddler and recovered 150 weed pots from his house located in DHA Phase-V.
The accused identified as Naseeb Baloch s/o Salman Baloch was supplying the pots to youngsters of the area to make them drug addicts.
He had rented a 300 square yards house for the purpose of drug business, said an official.
The accused is a member of an organized drug gang and raids are being conducted for the arrest of his other accomplices.
A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.