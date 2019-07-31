ANF arrests drug peddler, recovers 57 kg hashish

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF)Sindh Police Station Gulshan Iqbal arrested a drug peddler after recovery of huge quantity of Hashish from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF)Sindh Police Station Gulshan Iqbal arrested a drug peddler after recovery of huge quantity of Hashish from his possession.

An officials told on Wednesday that ANF Gulshan Iqbal Police arrested accused Abdullah son of Ghous from Yousaf Goth bus terminal and recovered 57.600 kg of Hashish from his possession.

A case has been registered against accused.