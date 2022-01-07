UrduPoint.com

ANF Arrests Drug Peddler Supplying Narcotics To Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 09:02 PM

ANF arrests drug peddler supplying narcotics to students

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi on Friday conducted an intelligence-based operation and arrested a drug peddler allegedly involved in supplying narcotics to students

According to an ANF spokesman, acting on a tip-off, ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation and rounded up an accused namely Rafiullah, resident of Hangu District from Islamabad area and recovered 180 ecstasy pills from his possession.

The total weight of the recovered drugs is 84 grams.

The accused was shifted to ANF police station while further investigation is underway.

