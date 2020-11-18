ANF arrests drug smuggler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested a drug smuggler and recovered narcotics from his vehicle.

ANF spokesman said on Wednesday that on a tip-off, ANF team conducted raid at Jhumra Road near Sant Singh Railway Crossing and nabbed a drug smuggler, Muhammad Nadeem, resident of Sargodha red-handed while smuggling narcotics.

The ANF team recovered 1.5 kilograms charas and 250 grams ice from his vehicle. The accused was locked behind bars after registering a case while further investigation is under progress.