ANF Arrests Drug Smuggler

Wed 18th November 2020 | 08:17 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested a drug smuggler and recovered narcotics from his vehicle

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested a drug smuggler and recovered narcotics from his vehicle.

ANF spokesman said on Wednesday that on a tip-off, ANF team conducted raid at Jhumra Road near Sant Singh Railway Crossing and nabbed a drug smuggler, Muhammad Nadeem, resident of Sargodha red-handed while smuggling narcotics.

The ANF team recovered 1.5 kilograms charas and 250 grams ice from his vehicle. The accused was locked behind bars after registering a case while further investigation is under progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

