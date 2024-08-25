Open Menu

ANF Arrests Female Drug Dealer; Recovers Six Kg Drugs

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ANF arrests female drug dealer; recovers six kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a raid managed to arrest a female drug dealer and seized six kg drugs, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed that ANF successfully conducting operations across the country against drug pushers to make educational institutions drug-free.

A female accused involved in supplying drugs to the students in educational institutions was arrested red-handed. The arrested drug dealer was involved in supplying drugs to a well-known educational institution in Islamabad.

The spokesman informed that acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted and the accused was arrested with drugs near an educational institution.

During the search of the arrested accused, 4.8 kg hashish and 1.2 kg opium were recovered, he said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused used to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to supply to the students of the educational institutions. The accused also disclosed selling drugs to university students.

The spokesman informed that the arrested accused belongs to Peshawar.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is under process.

