ANF arrests female drug pusher

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday recovered two kilograms of hashish and one kilogram of opium from the possession of a woman drug dealer from Sialkot.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the forces conducted an operation in Sialkot city and arrested a female drug pusher, a resident of Mardan, and recovered two kg of hashish and one kg of opium from her possession.

The case has been registered at ANF Police Station under CNS Act 1997 and further investigation is in process.