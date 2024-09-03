Open Menu

ANF Arrests Female Drug Smuggler With 318 Grams Heroin

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airport Security Force (ASF) in a joint operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport recovered 53 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Jeddah bound female passenger, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

The spokesman informed that 53 capsules containing 318 grams heroin were recovered from the handbag of the accused.

A case has been registered against the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is under process.

The spokesman said that there is an alarming increase in the use of women and children in drug trafficking and ANF is fulfilling its responsibilities in this regard.

