ANF Arrests Female Drug Smuggler With 318 Grams Heroin
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airport Security Force (ASF) in a joint operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport recovered 53 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Jeddah bound female passenger, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.
The spokesman informed that 53 capsules containing 318 grams heroin were recovered from the handbag of the accused.
A case has been registered against the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is under process.
The spokesman said that there is an alarming increase in the use of women and children in drug trafficking and ANF is fulfilling its responsibilities in this regard.
Recent Stories
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Dar, US envoy discuss bilateral ties, cooperation2 minutes ago
-
RDA appoints two superintendents, four surveyors to strengthen field surveillance2 minutes ago
-
Vector surveillance of 2328 hotspots being conducted in Lodhran22 minutes ago
-
Newborn body found32 minutes ago
-
Exhibition "Matrix of Life: Impressions and Iterations" to conclude on Wednesday42 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders and organizations urge UN to address Kashmir dispute42 minutes ago
-
Model roads designated as no-go areas for helmetless motorcyclists42 minutes ago
-
Naegleria virus claims one life in Karachi42 minutes ago
-
AIOU inaugurates Adult Literacy Center42 minutes ago
-
CM Inspection Team chairperson visits Multan52 minutes ago
-
PHA starts horticulture work on reclaimed land52 minutes ago
-
BISP to expand scope of country’s largest nutrition programme1 hour ago