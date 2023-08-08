ANF arrests five accused with 207 kg drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations across the country managed to recovered over 207 kg drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in an operation, a raid was conducted on Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad and ANF recovered 14.4 kg opium, 21.

6 kg charras from secret cavities of two cars and also rounded up five drug smugglers, residents of district khyber.

In another operation on RCD Highway Lasbela near Al-Aziz Hotel, 162 kg charras was recovered from a bus. Charras was concealed in fuel tank of the bus.

In third operation, 9.6 kg charras was recovered from secret cavities of a vehicle intercepted on University Road Peshawar.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.