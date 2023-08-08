Open Menu

ANF Arrests Five Accused With 207 Kg Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ANF arrests five accused with 207 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations across the country managed to recovered over 207 kg drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in an operation, a raid was conducted on Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad and ANF recovered 14.4 kg opium, 21.

6 kg charras from secret cavities of two cars and also rounded up five drug smugglers, residents of district khyber.

In another operation on RCD Highway Lasbela near Al-Aziz Hotel, 162 kg charras was recovered from a bus. Charras was concealed in fuel tank of the bus.

In third operation, 9.6 kg charras was recovered from secret cavities of a vehicle intercepted on University Road Peshawar.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Motorway Drugs Hotel Road Vehicle Tank Lasbela From

Recent Stories

PM launches health insurance card scheme for worki ..

PM launches health insurance card scheme for working journalists, artists

16 minutes ago
 US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

44 minutes ago
 Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, sa ..

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

12 hours ago
US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

13 hours ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

13 hours ago
 Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

13 hours ago
 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

13 hours ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

13 hours ago
 Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan