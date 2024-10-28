ANF Arrests Five Accused With Over 82 Kg Drugs
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force in nine operations conducted in different areas arrested five accused and recovered over 82 kg drugs worth Rs 6.4 million, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.
He informed that ANF is making efforts to net drug dealers particularly those supplying drugs to the students of different educational institutions.
He said, 500 grams hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near a university in Islamabad.
1.2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of accused held near a university in Attock.
In 4 other operations conducted at courier offices in Islamabad, 32.4 kg hashish were recovered from 4 parcels booked for Karachi.
300 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel seized from a courier office in Lahore and an accused was arrested.
36 kg hashish was recovered near Jamshoro toll plaza and a drug dealer was arrested during the operation.
12 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near Tarnol in Islamabad.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
