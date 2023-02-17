ANF arrests five drug peddlers, recovers huge quantity of drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) during counter-narcotics operations across the country, arrested five drug peddlers and recovered huge amounts of hashish, heroin, and ice from their possession.

According to a spokesperson of ANF, the team recovered 127 grams of hashish and arrested two drug pushers who were travelling to Sharjah from Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar on Flight No. ER 751-.

In another operation, the force seized 70 grams of heroin from a parcel booked for Qatar at the Rawalpindi Daily Mail office.

At the operation near Multan Airport, the force recovered over 1 kg of hashish and 104 grams of heroin and arrested one drug peddler.

During an operation near Karachi Garden Town, the force seized one kg of ice and arrested two drug smugglers.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been lodged against the accused arrested.