ANF arrests five, foils smuggling bid of huge quantity drugs

KARACHI, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh foiled smuggling bid of huge quantity of narcotics and arrested five accused.

According to spokesman for ANF Sindh, ANF foiled smuggling bids of 82kg of heroin and 4kg hashish and arrested Muhammad Wazir, Aijaz Ali, Waga, Shehbaz Ali and Javed Ali.

Cases against arrested were registered at ANF Police Stations Hyderabad and Sukkur while raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices.