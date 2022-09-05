ANF arrests five persons, recovers huge quantity of drugs

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in three different operations recovered a huge quantity of drugs and arrested five accused from various parts of the country.

According to a spokesperson, the ANF recovered 30 kilograms of hashish, 15,600 kilograms of opium and 500 grams of ice hidden in the secret compartments of the truck at Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza and arrested two persons.

In another operation at the Torkham Pak-Afghan border, the ANF recovered about 43.600 kg of heroin hidden in the crates of grapes and arrested two accused residents of Afghanistan.

While another operation was conducted in Kot Abdul Malik Interchange Lahore and recovered 7 kg of heroin and 3 kg of opium hidden in the dashboard of the Toyota Corolla car and arrested one person.

Cases have been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act against all the arrested accused and further investigation has been started.