ANF arrests five, seizes drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting three counter-narcotics operations seized over 96 kgs drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed in an operation at a private courier office on Sharah-e-Faisal Karachi ANF recovered 56 kgs Ice drug absorbed in six clay ovens. An accused namely Iqrar Ahmed, resident of Khyber who had booked the consignment was also netted.

Later, at arrested drug smuggler, two clay ovens were also recovered from Sohrab Goth and three from an area near Lyari Karachi. ANF recovered total 88.5 kgs Ice drug obsorbed in clay ovens.

The accused was also wanted in a drug parcel case registered in Rawalpindi.

The spokesman informed that in an operation on Bacha Khan Airport, 120 marijuana filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Qatar-bound passenger, a resident of Rawalpindi, going on flight no PK-285.

On pointation of the arrested drug smuggler, another accused was also rounded up from the airport.

In a joint operation at Lahore International Airport, ANF and ASF recovered 7.5 kgs heroin from trolley bags of two Doha bound passengers including a woman going on flight no QR-629.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations were also under process.