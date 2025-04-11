ANF Arrests Five Smugglers With Drugs Worth Rs 5 Mln
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force, during seven operations in various cities on Friday, arrested five drug smugglers, recovering over 11 kilograms of drugs worth about Rs 5 million.
According to an ANF spokesman, in the first operation,500 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of an accused at KKH Road, Manshera, who was involved in selling drugs in educational institutions.
In another operation, 1.184 kilograms of Ice was recovered from a passenger bag going to Qatar at Islamabad International Airport.
As much as 37 grams of Cannabis oil and 150 grams of Wed were recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a Courier office in Rawalpindi.
The ANF team recovered a 250-gram parcel of Opium being sent to the Canada in a Courier office located in Karachi.
In another operation, 4 kg of Charas was recovered from an accused near Guddu Chowk in Hyderabad.
As much as 3.4 kg of hashish was recovered from a woman near a Housing Society on Kohat Road.
The ANF team traced 1.5 kg of hashish from the possession of a person in Sailkot.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
