UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Arrests Four Drug Peddlers, Seizes Huge Quantity Of Drugs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 07:28 PM

ANF arrests four drug peddlers, seizes huge quantity of drugs

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Friday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and seized huge quantity of drugs in different actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Friday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and seized huge quantity of drugs in different actions.

ANF Police Station Gulshan Iqbal in two separate actions arrested four members of inter-provincial drug cartels and recovered 6.500kg heroin, 7.500kg Ice, 0.200kg Ecstasy powder and 16kg hashish.

ANF PS Korangi conducted a raid at a courier company office and intercepted a parcel booked for UK from which officials recovered 1.

250kg heroin. The drug was tactfully concealed in a ladies suit.

Acting on a tip off, ANF PS Clifton seized tablets, worth millions in the international market, from two containers of marble booked for Saudi Arabia at PICT and arrested an accused. ANF officials seized 5460 Azolam tablets, 565320 Xanax tablets, 26400 Valium tablets, 64800 Pinix tablets and 4560 Aplrazolam tablets.

Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Station Drugs Company United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Gulshan Korangi Market From Pakistan International Container Terminal Limited Million

Recent Stories

PRCS, AJK govt launch Covid free Kashmir initiativ ..

1 minute ago

Exposed on backing terror outfits, Indian FM pays ..

1 minute ago

149 cases registered over illegal LPG sale

2 minutes ago

KMC increases salaries, pension of its employees

2 minutes ago

Worry No More! OPPO’s Impressive Service Has You ..

45 minutes ago

The region is very complex at the moment, best dip ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.