ANF arrests four drug peddlers, seizes huge quantity of drugs

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Friday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and seized huge quantity of drugs in different actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Friday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and seized huge quantity of drugs in different actions.

ANF Police Station Gulshan Iqbal in two separate actions arrested four members of inter-provincial drug cartels and recovered 6.500kg heroin, 7.500kg Ice, 0.200kg Ecstasy powder and 16kg hashish.

ANF PS Korangi conducted a raid at a courier company office and intercepted a parcel booked for UK from which officials recovered 1.

250kg heroin. The drug was tactfully concealed in a ladies suit.

Acting on a tip off, ANF PS Clifton seized tablets, worth millions in the international market, from two containers of marble booked for Saudi Arabia at PICT and arrested an accused. ANF officials seized 5460 Azolam tablets, 565320 Xanax tablets, 26400 Valium tablets, 64800 Pinix tablets and 4560 Aplrazolam tablets.

Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.