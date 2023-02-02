UrduPoint.com

ANF Arrests Four Drug Pushers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ANF arrests four drug pushers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 163 drug-filled capsules, and 610 grams of narcotics and arrested four drug pushers, said an ANF spokesman.

In two operations at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 80 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Dubai-bound passenger, resident of Waziristan, going on flight no PA-210 and 52 hashish and 31 Ice drug-filled capsules from the possession of a Doha-bound passenger, resident of Mardan going on flight no PK-287.

In operation conducted near a university in Islamabad, ANF recovered 510 grams of hashish from the possession of a drug peddler resident of Islamabad allegedly involved in supplying drugs to students.

ANF and ASF recovered 70 grams of hashish from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger resident of Swat arrested at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar. The arrested accused was going on flight no G-555.

An operation conducted at a private courier office on Empress Road Lahore, ANF recovered 31 grams of weed from a parcel booked for Norway.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Swat Drugs Norway Road Mardan From Airport

Recent Stories

Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Hold ..

Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Holding to debut in Dubai real est ..

39 minutes ago
 Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary ..

Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive C ..

2 hours ago
 Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of ..

Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commi ..

3 hours ago
 WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation wit ..

WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation with media entities in Panama

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defini ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defining moment

4 hours ago
 UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to en ..

UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to end AIDS among children by 2030

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.