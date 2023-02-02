ANF arrests four drug pushers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 163 drug-filled capsules, and 610 grams of narcotics and arrested four drug pushers, said an ANF spokesman.

In two operations at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 80 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Dubai-bound passenger, resident of Waziristan, going on flight no PA-210 and 52 hashish and 31 Ice drug-filled capsules from the possession of a Doha-bound passenger, resident of Mardan going on flight no PK-287.

In operation conducted near a university in Islamabad, ANF recovered 510 grams of hashish from the possession of a drug peddler resident of Islamabad allegedly involved in supplying drugs to students.

ANF and ASF recovered 70 grams of hashish from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger resident of Swat arrested at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar. The arrested accused was going on flight no G-555.

An operation conducted at a private courier office on Empress Road Lahore, ANF recovered 31 grams of weed from a parcel booked for Norway.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.