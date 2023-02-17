UrduPoint.com

ANF Arrests Four On Recovery Of Three Kg Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 11:50 AM

ANF arrests four on recovery of three kg narcotics

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting four counter-narcotics operations seized over three kg narcotics and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar recovered 127 grams charras from the possession of two Sharjah-bound passengers, residents of Karak going on flight no. ER-751.

In another operation 70 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for Qatar at Rawalpindi mail office.

In third operation conducted near Multan Airport Road, ANF recovered 1.8 kg charras and 104 grams heroin from the possession of an accused resident of Multan.

The spokesman informed that ANF in a raid at Garden Town Karachi managed to recover one kg Ice drug from the possession of two drug traffickers, resident of Karachi.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Multan Peshawar Road Qatar Rawalpindi Karak From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

6 minutes ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

26 minutes ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

36 minutes ago
 US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relat ..

US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relationship with Pakistan

38 minutes ago
 FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference ..

FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference 2023

43 minutes ago
 Dubai to host first specialised stem cell congress

Dubai to host first specialised stem cell congress

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.