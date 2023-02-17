ANF arrests four on recovery of three kg narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting four counter-narcotics operations seized over three kg narcotics and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar recovered 127 grams charras from the possession of two Sharjah-bound passengers, residents of Karak going on flight no. ER-751.

In another operation 70 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for Qatar at Rawalpindi mail office.

In third operation conducted near Multan Airport Road, ANF recovered 1.8 kg charras and 104 grams heroin from the possession of an accused resident of Multan.

The spokesman informed that ANF in a raid at Garden Town Karachi managed to recover one kg Ice drug from the possession of two drug traffickers, resident of Karachi.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.