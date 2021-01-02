UrduPoint.com
ANF Arrests Inter-provincial Drug Gang's Member, Recovers Drugs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh arrested a member of inter-provincial drug racket and recovered heroin and ice in separate actions.

The ANF Police Station Korangi acting on a tip off, arrested Abid Hussain Butt s/o Muhammad Hanif and recovered 2.100 grams heroin and 4 kg Ice from his possession, said a news release on Saturday.

Arrested accused Abid was a member of an inter-provincial drug cartel and also had connections with drug rackets outside the country.

The ANF Police Station Clifton recovered 568 grams heroin from two parcels at private courier company offices.

ANF officials intercepted a parcel at a courier company office and recovered 288 grams of fine quality heroin tactfully concealed in bangles. The parcel was being sent to Netherlands.

In another action, 280 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel which was booked for UK. The drugs was concealed tactfully in two carton boxes.

Cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.

