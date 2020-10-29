UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Arrests Inter-provincial Drug Peddler, Seizes Hashish, Ice

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

ANF arrests inter-provincial drug peddler, seizes hashish, ice

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh seized huge quantity of hashish and Ice and arrested an accused involved in inter-provincial drug peddling in two separate actions.

The ANF Police Station Gulshan Iqbal acting on a tip off arrested a drug peddler Naimatullah s/o Haji Hayat and recovered 32.805 kg of hashish from near New Sabzi Mandi.

The arrested accused was involved in inter-provincial drug peddling, said a news release on Thursday.

In another action, the ANF Police Station Clifton foiled a smuggling bid by recovering 2.170 kg of Ice from different parcels at courier company office. The parcels were booked for Australia. The drugs were tactfully concealed in plastic boards and door closing springs.

Cases have been registered and further investigations underway.

