ANF Arrests Man With 3kg Ice At Islamabad Int'l Airport
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2022 | 07:41 PM
Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in an operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport on Saturday, recovered three kg ice from the possession of a passenger
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in an operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport on Saturday, recovered three kg ice from the possession of a passenger.
According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, a Saudi Arabia bound passenger namely Muhammad Rehman was arrested and three kg ice, concealed tactfully in his trolley bag, was recovered from his possession.
A case was registered against the accused and further investigations were under process.