ANF arrests member of inter-provincial drug cartel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Police Station Clifton in a joint operation with Pakistan Rangers Sindh near Yousuf Goth, Hub River Road, arrested a suspect and recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession.

According to spokesman for ANF Sindh on Friday, arrested was identified as Tariq Muhammad Hayat and about 19kg hashish was recovered from his possession.

The accused was an important member of an inter-provincial drug racket.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.