UrduPoint.com

ANF Arrests Member Of Inter-provincial Drug Cartel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 02:10 PM

ANF arrests member of inter-provincial drug cartel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Police Station Clifton in a joint operation with Pakistan Rangers Sindh near Yousuf Goth, Hub River Road, arrested a suspect and recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession.

According to spokesman for ANF Sindh on Friday, arrested was identified as Tariq Muhammad Hayat and about 19kg hashish was recovered from his possession.

The accused was an important member of an inter-provincial drug racket.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Station Drugs Road Hub From

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza stuns fans with simple yet gorgeous fa ..

Sania Mirza stuns fans with simple yet gorgeous fashion sense

26 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal seeks Asad Umar’s briefing on PTI go ..

Ahsan Iqbal seeks Asad Umar’s briefing on PTI govt’s initiatives of public i ..

51 minutes ago
 PM summons NSC session today

PM summons NSC session today

1 hour ago
 Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,6 ..

Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,698 asymptomatic

1 hour ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

1 hour ago
 New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of COVID-19

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.