ANF arrests one drug peddler, seizes ice heroin, hashish in Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out a search operation at Islamabad airport and recovered ice heroin and hashish from a passenger.ANF during a search operation at Islamabad Airport recovered Ice heroin, brown heroin and hashish from the equipment of a passenger.

According to ANF officials, suspect was trying to take these drugs to Qatar.Suspect hailed from Hangu, K-P.A case has been registered against the suspect after his arrest.