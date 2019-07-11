UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Arrests One Drug Peddler, Seizes Ice Heroin, Hashish In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:49 PM

ANF arrests one drug peddler, seizes ice heroin, hashish in Islamabad

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out a search operation at Islamabad airport and recovered ice heroin and hashish from a passenger.ANF during a search operation at Islamabad Airport recovered Ice heroin, brown heroin and hashish from the equipment of a passenger

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out a search operation at Islamabad airport and recovered ice heroin and hashish from a passenger.ANF during a search operation at Islamabad Airport recovered Ice heroin, brown heroin and hashish from the equipment of a passenger.

According to ANF officials, suspect was trying to take these drugs to Qatar.Suspect hailed from Hangu, K-P.A case has been registered against the suspect after his arrest.

Related Topics

Islamabad Drugs Qatar Hangu From Airport

Recent Stories

PTI minister announces to resign if roti prices in ..

3 minutes ago

Will try our best to fail no trust motion against ..

1 minute ago

Judicial reforms inevitable to bring improvement ..

1 minute ago

Maryam Nawaz inquires about Nawaz Sharif's health ..

1 minute ago

Efforts afoot to check population growth: Dr Zafar ..

3 minutes ago

Australia win toss, choose to bat first against En ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.