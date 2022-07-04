UrduPoint.com

ANF Arrests One, Seizes Drugs

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh arrested an accused and recovered heroin and suspicious material from two parcels seized at courier company's offices.

According to a spokesman for ANF Sindh on Monday, the ANF Police Station (PS) Gulshan Iqbal intercepted a parcel booked from Lahore and recovered 1.

5kg heroin. An accused identified Shehbaz was also arrested. The drug was concealed tactfully in 850 plastic tubes.

Similarly, ANF Korangi PS intercepted a parcel booked for Saudi Arabia and recovered 8.500kg suspicious material.

Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.

