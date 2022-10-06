ANF arrests one, seizes drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh in a joint operation with Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession near Super Highway.

According to spokesman on Thursday, the ANF police station Clifton with Rangers arrested Ismail Khan son of Qais Khan and recovered 4kg hashish, 1.

600 kg heroin and 1.800kg ice from his possession.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.