ANF Arrests Peddler, Recovers Hashish

Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:20 PM

ANF arrests peddler, recovers hashish

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Sunday arrested an accused in a raid and recovered hashish from his possession.

According to an official, ANF Police Station Korangi conducted a raid near Murtaza Chowrangi Industrial Area Landhi and arrested Ali Khan s/o Muhammad Ghani and recovered 4.600 kg Hashish from his possession.

A case has been registered and further investigations were underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

