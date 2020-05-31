ANF Arrests Peddler, Recovers Hashish
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Sunday arrested an accused in a raid and recovered hashish from his possession.
According to an official, ANF Police Station Korangi conducted a raid near Murtaza Chowrangi Industrial Area Landhi and arrested Ali Khan s/o Muhammad Ghani and recovered 4.600 kg Hashish from his possession.
A case has been registered and further investigations were underway.