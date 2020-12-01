UrduPoint.com
ANF Arrests Peddler, Recovers Ice

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Tuesday seized arrested a drug peddler and recovered Ice in two separate actions.

The ANF Clifton Police Station arrested a drug peddler Muhammad Rafiq s/o Muhammad Nawaz from near Al-Asif Square, Sohrab Goth after recovery of 1.

010 kg Ice from his possession, said a news release.

In another action, the ANF PS Clifton intercepted a parcel at a courier company and recovered 150 grams of Ice tactfully concealed in shoes. The parcel was being sent to Australia. Cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.

