ANF Arrests Peddler, Seizes Drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Friday announced arresting a drug peddler and recovered drugs from gis possession.

According to spokesman for ANF Sindh on Friday, the ANF Police Station Hyderabad arrested Faiz Muhammad son of Muhammad Urs from near Makrani Hotel, Kotri district Jamshoro and recovered 4.5kg hashish.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

