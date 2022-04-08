UrduPoint.com

ANF Arrests Peddler, Seizes Drugs, Suspicious Material

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 05:19 PM

ANF arrests peddler, seizes drugs, suspicious material

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh arrested a drug peddler and seized drugs and other suspicious material from parcels booked for abroad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh arrested a drug peddler and seized drugs and other suspicious material from parcels booked for abroad.

According to a spokesman for ANF Sindh on Friday, the ANF Police Station Clifton along with Pakistan Rangers Sindh intercepted a motorcycle rider near Sohrab Goth and recovered 3kg heroin from the accused identified as Rafiq Ahmed.

The ANF Police Station Korangi raided offices of private courier companies and seized 20.29kg suspicious material from two parcels booked for Japan. The suspicious material was tactfully concealed in cartons.

Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Station Drugs Japan Korangi From

Recent Stories

Careem Pakistan to invest $25m to simplify and imp ..

Careem Pakistan to invest $25m to simplify and improve Captain and Customer Expe ..

7 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly Dons a New Avatar for realme 9 Pro+

Sajal Aly Dons a New Avatar for realme 9 Pro+

13 minutes ago
 Nation trusts PM Imran Khan: KP Minister Anwar Zeb ..

Nation trusts PM Imran Khan: KP Minister Anwar Zeb Khan

3 minutes ago
 Four officers of PMS reshuffled

Four officers of PMS reshuffled

3 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Minister to Discuss Ukraine With U ..

Turkish Defense Minister to Discuss Ukraine With UK, Italian Colleagues - Ankara

3 minutes ago
 Roadside 'Iftars' bring back spirit of charity, Ra ..

Roadside 'Iftars' bring back spirit of charity, Ramzan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.