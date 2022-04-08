ANF arrests peddler, seizes drugs, suspicious material

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh arrested a drug peddler and seized drugs and other suspicious material from parcels booked for abroad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 )

According to a spokesman for ANF Sindh on Friday, the ANF Police Station Clifton along with Pakistan Rangers Sindh intercepted a motorcycle rider near Sohrab Goth and recovered 3kg heroin from the accused identified as Rafiq Ahmed.

The ANF Police Station Korangi raided offices of private courier companies and seized 20.29kg suspicious material from two parcels booked for Japan. The suspicious material was tactfully concealed in cartons.

Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.