ANF arrests PML (N) leader Rana Sana

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) have arrested Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah for investigation

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) have arrested Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah for investigation. Sources said Rana Sanaullah is accused of having links with drug sellers.Sources added that the drug dealers are linked to banned organizations.

He was arrested near Sukheki while he was on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting. Rana Sanaullah is also accused of funding the proscribed organizations.ANF sources said the politician has been arrested and he is being investigated.

Meanwhile, secretary information PML-N Uzma Bokhari also confirmed that Rana Sanaullah is in the custody of ANF.They said security guard of Rana Sanaullah was also arrested for taking the law into hands.

Sources said joint investigation team of ANF would interrogate Rana Sanaullah, adding that member of proscribed organization used to travel with PML-N leader.Sources informed that ANF has conducted initial medical test of Rana Sanaullah and said his blood pressure is normal.Meanwhile ANF spokes person said a heavy amount of drugs was recovered from the vehicle of Rana Sanaullah and a case under narcotics act is being registered against PML-N leader.Riaz Soomro said Rana Sanaullah would be presented before narcotics court tomorrow for remand.

He said Rana Sanaullah was arrested because we have evidences against him.